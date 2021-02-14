Brokerages Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1,181.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Global Payments by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $197.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.