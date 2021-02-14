Brokerages Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Post $1.59 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.69. Helen of Troy reported earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share.

HELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 164,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $227.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

