Brokerages Expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to Post $0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.27. JD.com posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

JD stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.31. 3,233,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,410,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.80. JD.com has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $101.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,770,000 after acquiring an additional 408,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $688,544,000 after purchasing an additional 262,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 148.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,988 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,847,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

