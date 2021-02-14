Brokerages Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

TME has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.36. 5,183,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,016,309. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,734,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,915,000 after acquiring an additional 39,573,036 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

