Brooktree Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brooktree Capital Management reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $141.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $430.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

