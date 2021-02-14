Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of BRO stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,402. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,706,000 after purchasing an additional 74,602 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,234,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,490 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,209,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,018,000 after purchasing an additional 83,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,318,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,709,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

