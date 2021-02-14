Burst Trading Up 8.2% This Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and $30,331.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burst has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Burst Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,115,268,784 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

