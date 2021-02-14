BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Up 64.1% in January

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the January 14th total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BYDDY opened at $68.41 on Friday. BYD has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $72.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

