Bytom (BTM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $87.74 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $167.08 million and $87.74 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 57.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.01 or 0.00428563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,656,109,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,408,824,644 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

