C WorldWide Group Holding A S Acquires 124 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,943.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,802.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,405.09. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,142.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,611.17.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

