C WorldWide Group Holding A S Acquires 300,000 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,202,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 1.32% of Heron Therapeutics worth $25,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRTX. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,806,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $18.34 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99.

In related news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

