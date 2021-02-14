C WorldWide Group Holding A S Acquires New Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,977,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.28% of iRhythm Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,911,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $172.35 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $286.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $12,752,700 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.77.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

