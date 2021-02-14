C WorldWide Group Holding A S Acquires Shares of 40,000 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after buying an additional 2,283,596 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after buying an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,057 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 936.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,885,000 after buying an additional 933,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,543,000 after buying an additional 673,852 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $764,748.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,648,614.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,613 shares of company stock worth $60,652,948 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Truist reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.39.

Shares of TDOC opened at $293.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $299.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.