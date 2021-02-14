C WorldWide Group Holding A S Decreases Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,593 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 64,126 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up approximately 1.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.23% of SEA worth $152,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,409 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 314.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $154,791,000 after purchasing an additional 762,438 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 54.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $330,065,000 after purchasing an additional 756,052 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $109,479,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at $78,992,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA stock opened at $276.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $281.77. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.58.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

