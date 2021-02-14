C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $226,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

