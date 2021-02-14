C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $2.51 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Fiserv by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,413,000 after purchasing an additional 782,496 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,809,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,395,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $123.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average of $105.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

