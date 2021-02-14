C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $20.93 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,467,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,823,000 after buying an additional 77,300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 143,353 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,881,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $213.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.85 and its 200-day moving average is $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

