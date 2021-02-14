C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $28 Million Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.16% of NovoCure worth $27,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 150.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $189.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 998.21 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $194.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

