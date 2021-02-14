C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $813.32 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 8.1% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.07% of Alphabet worth $813,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $211,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 19.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 36.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,104.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,850.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,675.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

