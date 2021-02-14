C WorldWide Group Holding A S Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 535.7% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 762,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,131,000 after acquiring an additional 642,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,614,000 after acquiring an additional 633,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

