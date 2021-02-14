C WorldWide Group Holding A S Increases Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 126.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,863 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 286,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 70,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.84.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.