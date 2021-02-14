C WorldWide Group Holding A S Invests $34.13 Million in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 466,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,128,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 0.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.21% of Horizon Therapeutics Public at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,261 shares of company stock worth $25,923,701. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.