C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases 34,264 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,264 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 4.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.43% of American Tower worth $425,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,115,354,000 after purchasing an additional 696,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in American Tower by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,460,000 after acquiring an additional 329,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $227.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

