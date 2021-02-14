C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases 35,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. DexCom comprises about 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.10% of DexCom worth $35,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 107.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $287,459.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,666 shares of company stock valued at $31,527,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $412.56 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.48, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

