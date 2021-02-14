C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases 4,072 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.9% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $88,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $456,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 119.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $139.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.84 and its 200 day moving average is $96.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

