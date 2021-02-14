C WorldWide Group Holding A S Raises Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.11% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $34,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,577,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

NYSE:EDU opened at $195.87 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $197.56. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.53.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.56.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.