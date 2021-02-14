C WorldWide Group Holding A S Raises Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.02.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

