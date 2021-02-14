C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 10,107 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,107 shares during the period. Service Co. International makes up about 0.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.54% of Service Co. International worth $45,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3,622.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $5,574,931.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,733,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $1,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,914.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,719,024. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

