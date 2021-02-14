C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 25,000 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.15% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $20,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,830,000 after buying an additional 2,021,091 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 85,003 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $38,618,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.97.

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

