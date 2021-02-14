C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 311,155 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 311,155 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up about 2.2% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.17% of HDFC Bank worth $220,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

HDB stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $151.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $83.26.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

