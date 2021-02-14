C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 60,000 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.38% of Insmed worth $12,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $41.78 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51.

In related news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $963,069.50. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,952.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,674 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

