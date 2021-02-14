C WorldWide Group Holding A S Takes Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,288,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.82% of Karyopharm Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 219.4% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

In related news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,801.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,061 shares of company stock worth $2,814,079 in the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

