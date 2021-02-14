C WorldWide Group Holding A S Trims Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.32% of Quidel worth $24,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Quidel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Quidel by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Quidel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quidel by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $227.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $72.99 and a one year high of $306.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.11.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.33.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

