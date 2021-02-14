Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Cable One worth $17,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Permit Capital LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cable One by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO opened at $2,056.79 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,083.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,946.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.00.

In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Johnson sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,965.61, for a total value of $1,371,995.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,831.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,080 shares of company stock worth $2,135,054. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.