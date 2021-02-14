CACHE Gold Market Cap Reaches $2.62 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One CACHE Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $58.67 or 0.00120274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $118,566.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00067637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $474.54 or 0.00972748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00051185 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.90 or 0.05206448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00018152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CACHE Gold Token Profile

CACHE Gold is a token. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 45,295 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,681 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CACHE Gold Token Trading

CACHE Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

