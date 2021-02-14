Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. 1,190,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

