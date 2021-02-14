CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

CAE traded down C$0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting C$32.10. 565,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.26 and a 1 year high of C$40.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.35. The firm has a market cap of C$9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.70.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

