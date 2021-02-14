CaixaPay (CXP) Trading Up 3,826.1% Over Last Week

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00053708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00269212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00085421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00076488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00091528 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00190878 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,627.60 or 0.86264856 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.