Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the January 14th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $0.19.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.