California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) versus Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Financial Analysis

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and California Beach Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 1 2 5 0 2.50 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus price target of $144.13, indicating a potential downside of 3.60%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and California Beach Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $2.52 billion 1.41 -$32.47 million $2.04 73.28 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

California Beach Restaurants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Profitability

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 3.92% 3.54% 0.73% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats California Beach Restaurants on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. As of September 16, 2020, the company operated 663 Cracker Barrel stores in 45 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

California Beach Restaurants Company Profile

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

