California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,141 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of FactSet Research Systems worth $29,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,386,000 after acquiring an additional 48,275 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,877,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 191,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,163,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,432,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,552,000 after buying an additional 82,031 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $783,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,602 shares of company stock worth $2,123,184 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

FDS opened at $316.00 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.