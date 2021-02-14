California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,985 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Nordson worth $27,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

NDSN opened at $188.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.73. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $216.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

