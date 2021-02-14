California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 6,772 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of NortonLifeLock worth $27,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 70,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

