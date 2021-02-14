California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 7,615 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Repligen worth $24,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Repligen by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 20.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 14.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Repligen by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen stock opened at $226.26 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $228.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.93, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

