California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 78,740 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,281,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Medical Properties Trust worth $27,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

