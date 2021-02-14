California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,975 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $23,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 240,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 45,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

NYSE IPG opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

