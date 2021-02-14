California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Wix.com worth $28,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 1,666.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 210,706 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5,076.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1,479.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 34,374 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $292.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -113.49 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $319.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.95.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

