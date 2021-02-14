California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,221 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of BorgWarner worth $23,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional raised its position in BorgWarner by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

BWA opened at $41.99 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

