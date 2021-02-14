California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,703,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $24,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,136,000 after purchasing an additional 643,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,464 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,063 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,390 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HST opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.