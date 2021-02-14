California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of WestRock worth $28,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 718.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WRK opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. WestRock has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.